Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency's New Board Pledges Unflinching Support to Prof. Tarpeh's Leadership

Monrovia — The newly constituted Board of Directors of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has pledged its unflinching support to the Executive Director Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, as they strive to achieve the goals and strategy policy of the Agency.

The Board led by Chairman Rupert Marshall made the commitment during its first meeting since it was set up by President George M. Weah last month.

"We join you within the terms of our reference to do what has to be done to enhance your work and let it have an impact within and beyond our borders," he said.

He said shortly after his appointment, he had opportunities to speak at several schools and urged the students to set up environmental clubs; adding that some schools already had such clubs, and those that do not have agreed.

"Let us be assertive to promote the establishment of school and community environmental clubs. They will serve as auxiliaries and partners in the work of EPA. We must employ persons, students and community dwellers, who will work under the management of EPA to make such entities and persons ambassadors of the EPA" he urged.

On Tuesday, April 19, President George Weah constituted the Board of Directors of the EPA; naming Businessman, Rupert Marshall from the private sector as Chairman and Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, Secretary of the Board.

Board members appointed by the President include Mr. Samuel D. Tweah Jr., Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Madam Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industries, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Minister of Justice, and C. Mike Doryen, Managing Director Forestry Development Authority.

Other Board members include Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, President, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA); the Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson, President University of Liberia and Ms. Kotati Karnga, a prominent citizen.

Speaking further in his opening message, Mr. Marshall lauded the Government's national and international partners for their support to the EPA. He announced with the endorsement of the Board, he will shortly commence courtesy visits to partners and potential partners so as to further strengthen the EPA's relationships for the enhancement of its work.

He also called on the Executive Director to establish sisterly relationships with some of the cleanliest cities on the African Continent to learn from them and apply the lessons learned.

"Let's go there and see for ourselves. Let's take with us students, administrators, scientists and persons who sell in our markets and along our sidewalks so that all of us can learn from our fellow Africans on how to improve sanitation, and beautification and ensure an environment that will prevent any devastating effects to Liberians and mankind in general."