Angola: MPLA in Cuanza Sul Reaffirms People Better Living Conditions

Quibala — The first MPLA provincial secretary in Cuanza Sul, Job Capapinha, said Saturday in Quibala municipality that his party will continue working to ensure the improvement of the economic and social conditions of the Angolan population.

Job Capapinha, who was speaking at the mass political event to launch his party's pre-election campaign, stressed that the Angolan government is committed to the welfare of Angolans, which is why it is implementing several projects to benefit families.

As an example, the party leader noted that the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) had made it possible to substantially improve the lives of residents, as a result of the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructures, mainly in the areas of education, health, drainage ditches and roads.

He said that Cuanza Sul had been awarded 125 projects in the 12 municipalities of the province, which are being concluded and delivered to the population.

"The works of PIIM are changing the lives of the people of Cuanza Sul and are indeed an argument of reason to justify the need and importance of MPLA and its candidate, João Lourenço, to win, resoundingly, the general elections in August," he said.