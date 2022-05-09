Angola: 1º De Agosto Retain Bfa Cup in Swimming

Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto revalidated Saturday BFA Cup swimming champion title, with a total of 36,365 points, in an event held at the swimming pool of Alvalade, Luanda.

The men's team totalled 19,353 points and the women's team 17,012 points.

Onda Sport Club was second, also in both genders, with 14,773 points (men) and 6,322 (women), adding to the overall table 21,095 points.

The "chronic" candidate to victory, Clube Naútico, was third in both classes, with 11,849 points (men) and 2,179 points (women).

Clube Naval was fourth with 6,317 points, while Academia Desportiva Olímpica-ADEOA placed last with 5,683 points.