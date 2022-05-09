Angola Has 19 Researchers Per Million Inhabitants

Luanda — With 11,433 lecturers in the higher education subsystem, the country has only 19 researchers for every million inhabitants, compared to 472 in South Africa.

Of this number of lecturers, 40 per cent are in public higher education institutions (HEIs), while 59 per cent are in private ones.

Of these, 53.2 per cent have a bachelor's degree, 35.8 per cent have a master's and 10.9 per cent a doctorate.

These figures were provided by the World Bank advisor, Gorete Capilo Leitão, during the third seminar on the diagnosis of higher education, regarding access and equity, quality and relevance, as well as funding and governance for the preparation of the White Paper (LIBES).

According to Gorete Leitão, the quality, relevance and absence of Angolans in the main indexes has to do with the framework presented by the 85 higher education institutions, since only two HEIs are part of international associations and ten state that they have partnerships with foreign HEIs, according to information on their websites.

Regarding the issue of funding at the different levels of education, according to the specialist, in terms of expenses, the forecast of the State Budget quota is of a higher percentage for the education sector, with a value of 388 billion in relation to the 85 billion allocated to higher education.