Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Visits Marange Apostolic Sect

9 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

President  Emmerson Mnangagwa made a private visit to the late Johanne Marange apostolic sect leader Noah Taguta's familiy on Saturday.

This was his first visit to Marange following the demise of the sect leader Noah Taguta last month.

After the death Taguta, Mnangagwa assisted with a state-funded funeral presided over by Manicaland provincial affairs minister Nokhutula Matsikenyere.

A senior church member and Zanu PF Mutare west MP Teedzayi Muchimwe confirmed the private visit.

Mutare West constituency incorporates the Marange area.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa privately visited us, it was a good visit and he met our current leader," Muchimwe said.

"The President also visited St Noah Taguta College and had an inspection of the computers he donated recently and was impressed by the facilities at the college.

"The President also said the church should remain united after the death of our leader Taguta and we are going to remain united," he added.

Noah Taguta was buried in a cave on Chinyamukumba mountain range.

Mnangagwa's visit to Marange has been seen by analysts as an appeasement to a Zanu PF stronghold as the ruling party heads for the 2023 elections.

The Apostolic sect commands a huge following in the country and the late former President Robert Mugabe used to visit the Marange shrine every year during the sect's annual Passover and this won him many votes.

Last year the apostolic sect members defied COVID-19 regulations and gathered in their thousands during the annual Passover.

The church is known for polygamy and child marriages.

However, divisions have continued to rock the church with the late Noah Taguta's brother Clement seeking an interdict barring the church leader from being buried in Chinyamukumba mountain.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X