Liberia: Shia Muslims Condemn Grand Mufti Sumaworo's Claim

Shia Muslims in Liberia have condemned the Grand Mufti of Liberia Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo, for recently warning the Government of Liberia not to allow Muslims from Shia Islam to operate mosques or schools here, because of their affiliation with terrorism and confusion.

But in a news conference held subsequently in Gardnersville, the administrative secretary of the Shai Muslims Abdullah Rodgers said the statement by the Grand Mufti is far from the truth, and only intended to cause confusion within the Muslim community in Liberia and other parts of the world.

He said Grand Mufti Sumaworo should have used his Ramadan sermon to preach message of peace, unity and reconciliation rather than attacking Shia Muslims.

"We have come to clarify the falsehood spread by the grand Mufti; like every other Muslim, we have various forms and manners of worship, however, we serve the same God, and have the same prophet, Mohammed. We have the same book which is our holy Quoran. Islam is a peaceful religion, and Shia Muslims have lived peacefully with our brothers and sisters here in Liberia throughout the past seventeen years without any form of hostility", Rodgers explained.

He termed as uncontrollable lies, the allegation by Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo, adding that Shia Muslims are Liberians who are contributing to peace, stability and development of the country, evidenced by construction and operation of schools, mosques, including hand pumps and providing scholarships to orphans.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Council of Churches has commended the Muslims Council of Liberia for successfully fasting during the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

LCC President Bishop Dr.Kortu Brown congratulated the Muslim community for fasting and praying for the betterment of the country.

Bishop Brown extended the gratitude here in Monrovia via mobile when he spoke to Prime FM and noted the National Muslims Council and the Liberia Council of Churches are in partnership for peace, for recognition of peaceful coexistence and religious harmony.

"It's against this backdrop that I want to extend on behalf of the LCC, a profound appreciation to them for the tireless efforts they continue to demonstrate in the maintenance of the peace of this country", Bishop Brown said.