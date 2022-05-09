Liberia: Angie Brooks Center Confab Advances Effort for Sustainable Peace in Liberia

8 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

The Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) on Friday, 6 May 2022, climaxed a week-long stakeholders conference, which was opened on 2 May 2022, touching on key issues including the role of youth, women, traditional leaders in election, and the effect of drugs on society.

Often there are circumstances of violence around the period of elections in Liberia, and this leads to destruction of properties and deaths, affecting women, especially young people who are labeled as perpetrators.

The closing ceremony for the national stakeholders' meeting brought together in their hundreds, including chiefs, commissioners, mayors, mayoress, political parties, women and youth leaders from civil society and communities.

Participants came from Bong and Montserrado Counties, under the auspices of the flagship program of "The Women Situation Room (WSR)," initiated by the Angie Brooks International Center, aimed at seeking sustainable peace in Liberia.

The initiative was undertaken under the "sustainable and inclusive peace in Liberia through promoting women; leadership and participation in civic and political life and their strengthened role in conflict resolution" in partnership with ZOA-Liberia and with funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding funds.

It was hosted in the C. Cecil Dennis auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Most of the women who spoke at the meeting raised concern about the registration fee for candidates at the National Elections Commission, describing it as a recipe to prevent them from venturing into politics.

They added that women ascending to public offices should fight illicit drugs in society, something they said is destroying the young generation of the country.

