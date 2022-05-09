Ghana: Dr Limann Technical Varsity Swears in 1st VC

Wa — The Dr HillaLimann Technical University at Wa in the Upper West Region has sworn in its first Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Elias NortaaKunedebSowley after the school was converted into a technical university in 2020.

ProfessorSowley, a native of Lawra who was formerly the Dean of Graduate School at the University for Development Studies in Tamale is also a Horticulturist who spent his first 20 years as a lecturer at the UDS.

The investiture of the VC took place on Saturday at an event which was also used to graduate 311 students from the institution.

The 311 graduands studied various programmes under the Faculties of Applied Sciences and Technology; Applied Arts Design and General Studies, and Engineering as well as the School of Business and had obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates.

Inducting the Professor into office, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Chief Sulemana Nabila encouraged the VC to live above reproach and to adopt participatory approach in administering the affairs of the university.

He explained that it was necessary for the VC to remain resolute and operate without intimidation in order to embrace opposing factors for the development of the school.

Addressing graduands and well-wishers at the ceremony, ProfessorSowley expressed that his vision for the school was to facilitate an improvement upon infrastructure at the institution and also expose the school nationally and internationally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our focus is to address the infrastructure deficit by working closely with management to see how we can secure support to provide more facilities such as accommodation for staff and students", he said.

He indicated that he would work to increase the international presence of the university by facilitating collaboration between the school and other universities and also strengthen research and publications by tutors at the university.

The Vice Chancellor pledged to work collaboratively with staff of the institution and also adopt best practices from other universities as well as improve upon student population by introducing demand-driven programmes to attract prospective students to the institution.

He used the opportunity to encourage graduating students to remain worthy ambassadors of the university and also work hard to create jobs, indicating that their training had equipped them with hands-on skills to enable them start up on their own.

The best graduating female student, Ms Felicia Nyuori was given citations and a microwave oven from the institution for her exploits whereas the overall best graduating student, Mr Justice NkonbaBijek received a brand new laptop and citations of honour from the institution and the Ghana Commercial Bank.

Giving the valedictory speech, MrBijek congratulated his colleagues for making it to end of their course of study regardless of the numerous challenges that confronted them on campus.

He encouraged the graduates to put their knowledge to use outside of the classroom and strive to further their education for more knowledge in their chosen fields of endeavour.