Ghana: Accra Aca Launches 91st Speech and Prize Giving Day

The Accra Academy Senior High School over the weekend launched its 91st Speech and Prize Giving day and cut sod for the renovation of its science resource centre in Accra.

Spearheaded by the 1991 year group, it was held under the theme "Enhancing the future of our youth through quality STEM education and leadership skills."

MrsEfua Brew Mensah, Deputy Chairperson of the Bleoo 91 Planning Committee in her remarks noted that it had become the tradition for year groups to embark on a project as part of their responsibility to host the school's annual Speech and Prize Giving Day.

As such, she said the mantle fell on the 91-year group during the 90th Speech and Prize Giving Day to host the 91st programme.

Mrs Mensah stated that her year was inspired by Denzel Washington's quote which said "at the end of the day, it's not about what you have or even what you've accomplished. It's about who you've lifted, who you've made better and it's about what you've given back."

She indicated that her year group was resolved in hosting the anniversary and delivering on their mandate and added that "we hope that you will support our cause to give back to our alma mater and together we can."

Chairman of Projects, William Nettey stated that the year group had begun initiatives aimed at putting students of the school in good positions in life.

He said they had purposed to open more registered chapters in some universities to ensure the association of the old boys thrived and benefitted members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The School's Headmaster, Emmanuel OfoeFiamawule in his remarks commended all old students for their contributions towards the school over the years.

He congratulated the 1991 year group for taking up the challenge of sponsoring and hosting this year's anniversary and appealed to other old students and well meaning individuals to get on board in ensuring the eternal success of the school.

"The old boys association is an integral part of the school. It is my wish that we all give our best to make the celebrations a success."

Activities earmarked for the year long anniversary celebrations were virtual mentorship programmes, health screening, fund raising and dinner in July and a football tournament in August.

Others were an inter year group virtual quiz where year groups would pay a registration fee to participate in August and the holding of virtual business forums to promote Bleoo owned businesses in September.

The 91st Speech and Prize Giving Day has been scheduled for Saturday October 29, 2022.