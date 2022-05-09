Ghana: SoS Children's Villages Organize Bootcamp for 40 Young People

SOS Children's Villages (SOSCV) Ghana, in partnership with Moonshot Pirates has organised a three-day boot camp for 40 young people from SOS CV's four programme location.

The locations are Tema in Greater Accra Region, Asiakwa in the Eastern Region, Kumasi, Ashanti Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

This aligns with the organisation's goal to equip young people with requisite knowledge and skills in the development of individual technical innovations that address increasing challenges that hinder community development.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Moonshot Pirates, MrMarko Haschej, said the workshop was an opportunity for young people to gain practical expertise from experienced entrepreneurs to take on the role of being game changers and inspiring leaders.

"Young people need to collaborate on ideas and be supported with professional pitch training in order to realise their aspirations of contributing to national development. It is a journey of personal growth," he said.

Being the first country in Africa to benefit from this initiative, Mr. Haschej explained that the boot camp was built on three main pillars beingMoonshot Mindset, meaning learning to dream big, to keep going despite failures and to grow endlessly and continuously, second is the "Exponential Thinking" and Trends and the third point is, "Start Building What Matters."

According to MrHaschej, it was worth noting that mentors took turns to assist teams to identify community challenges and offer sustainable solutions in addressing issues that hindered development and livelihood.

Speaking on the impact of the boot camp, the National Youth Advisor, MrGodknowsKporha, stated that participants have the privilege of being supervised by 15mentors and motivational speakers from credible institutions including AmaliTech and DHL, who have provided unique expertise from practical fields of work to encourage young people in their quest for increased knowledge acquisition and being exposed to career opportunities in the advanced world.

He further noted that the organisation was working on possible future partnerships to offer advanced opportunities where pirates would be added on an international platform for collaborative group works on future projects.

"Pirates from Ghana will team up with pirates from other countries for collaborative projects," he stated.

"Currently they are being mentored on business planning and developing, prototyping, technologies like robotics, coding and programming among others. Subjects being taught include Coding techniques, Ideation, and Public speaking, among others," he added.