Ghana: All Nations University Matriculates 535 Students

Koforidua — A total of 535 students have matriculated at the All Nations University in Koforidua last Saturday.

The students made up of 273 males and 262 females matriculated to enrol in various programmes offered by university including Business Administration in various disciplines, Biomedical, Oil and Gas, Computer Science, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Entrepreneurship among others.

They were led by the Registrar of the University, Reverend Adriana Ion to take the matriculation pledge.

At the short ceremony, the President of the All Nations University (ANU), Dr Samuel Donkor stated that the University has been one of the most innovative institutions in Africa purposefully designed to create a platform for Africans in the diaspora and in Ghana to express their creativity, knowledge and skills through the university.

He added that gladly, the University has reinvigorated the higher education sector in the country with innovative programmes of national importance, revealing that it was the first University to establish degree programmes in Entrepreneurship, Biomedical, Electronic and Communication among others.

"ANU became the first University in Sub-Saharan Africa to design and build a CubeSat which was successfully deployed into the orbit by NASA," he revealed.

DrDonkor stated that to continue its push with innovative programmes, the University has built a Virtual Reality Industrial Tour Laboratory which was the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa.

He added that currently, the University was seeking for accreditation to start a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Emergency Medicine Technology to train qualified paramedics to support the healthcare sector in the country.

"Accreditation is also being sought for an MSc in Cyber Security to underpin Ghana's quest for a digital economy with skilled cyber security experts," he further revealed.

That, he said would enable the University to offer such innovative programmes which students could take advantage of to build careers for themselves.

The President of ANU indicated that the University has benefitted tremendously from their partner world class universities across the world, adding that such partnership has given the University competitive advantage over others locally.

"Part of our development plan is to push collaborations with partner institutions and seek for more opportunities for our students and graduates to further their education and careers at our partner institutions," he reiterated.

He, therefore, advised the matriculants to be focused by embracing their total personality development concept at the university and endeavour to attain a holistic development for themselves that would put them ahead in the competitive job market and in their lives.

He stated that all resources and goodwill has been made available for the students to excel in their education and advised them to take advantage of it.