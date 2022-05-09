Ghana: Ndebugre Dies At 72 ... Avoka, Others Eulogise Him

A former Member of Parliament for Zebila, John Ndebugre has passed on aged 72.

He passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

It is unclear what caused his death, but family sources say, he was battling a short illness until his demise.

The body has been deposited at the Upper East Regional Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The late politician and lawyer was known to be vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues, spoke on many legal and political issues in the media, as he was often relied upon as a resource person.

The late Ndebugre pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was subsequently called to the bar in 1988 after reading law and served in other capacities until he fell out with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He left behind a widow and four children.

The private legal practitioner hails from Tinmonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Reacting to news of his death, Cletus Avoka, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East, extolled the late Ndebugre for his credentials saying "he has a brilliant academic career, all those who know him can testify to his ability, forthright, has lot of passion for what he does and what he believes in and he is a brilliant lawyer, I think the whole country has lost an illustrious politician," Mr Avoka said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The late John Ndebugre served as Provisional National Defence Council Secretary in the then Northern Region with Martin Amidu as his deputy at the time, served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the People's National Convention (PNC) in the Zebila Constituency.

When he lost the seat in 2009, he decided to run as an Independent candidate in the next election because he had fallen out with executives of the PNC over some internal party issues but still lost that election to the National Democratic Congress's (NDC's) Cletus Avoka.

After losing, he announced his defection from the PNC to the NPP, and went ahead to contest as an Asssembly Member, a position many felt was a demotion, but he saw it as service to his people.

Unfortunately, he lost that assembly election at Tinmonde in the Bawku West District where he hails from.

He lost to a 38-year old man, despite his huge experience in politics and law.

He accused the then Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka who had beaten him as an Independent Candidate in the Zebila election of masterminding his defeat in the assembly elections, an allegation, Mr. Avoka denied.