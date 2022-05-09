Ghana: Seek Salvation From God, Not Politicians - Dr Kwakye

The Chairperson of Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, (PCG) Dr Abraham N.O Kwakye. has urged Christians to seek salvation from God instead of relying on politicians to change their precarious conditions.

According to him, politicians only remember the ordinary man when in need of power, adding that the moment power gets into their hands, they are no longer thought of.

"Politicians are all the same when they need power, they get to the ordinary man on the street, eat with them, associate with them and sleep in the trenches with them, only to turn their back on them when they get the political power they sought for," he said.

He made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the Ga Presbytery 2022 centenary session at Haatso, in the Ga East Municipality of Accra on the theme "Walking in the light of God."

Reverend Dr Kwakye bemoaned the action of some leaders who profess to be God- sent but on the contrary are not.

In opposition, he said these politicians see all the bad conditions of the country and promise to redeem the economic challenges of the people, only to fail them after gaining power.

He said "they come with different songs and as ordinary people we believe them just because we are in hopelessness so it is time for the public to be wise and seek the light of God for the change they see in their situations otherwise we will continue to remain where we are."

In Furtherance, the man of God said even though democracy has its challenges, it is far better than military rule because politicians in a democratic state, though listens to the cry of the people and unable to offer tangible solutions to address those problems of the ordinary man, are in vast contrary to military regimes, where the citizenry get shot at, at the least provocation, thus silencing descent.

He, therefore, urged the clergy and religious leaders to lead the people towards the light of God instead of further impoverishing them through numerous dubious means of extortion.

The nation he said, was suffering because darkness had covered the church and the leaders seem comfortable with the situation "because there are many churches now where their false prophets thrive on lies and deceit, as they capitalise on the hopelessness of the vulnerable members."

He added that if these were the days of the false prophets like the sons of Scarver who were exposed and shamed when they tried to heal a demon-possessed man who pounced on them, all these things would not have been happening today.

"We must all agree to be in the light of God in our churches, offices and homes so as to be the torch bearers of the world," he advised.