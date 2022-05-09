Ghana: Effutu Traditional Council Celebrates Aboakyir Festival Since Covid-19 Pandemic

The Chiefs and People of the Effutu Traditional Area (Winneba) have celebrated this year's Aboakyir Festival with an appeal for the construction of a modern market for the area.

The Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Council, Nenyi Ghartey VII, who made the appeal explained that the state of the existing market was not the best.

"The state of the market now does not befit the status of Winneba," he said.

This year's event was the first to be organised after 2018 due to restrictions imposed by the government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deer hunting by the two Asafo Groups climaxed the festival as the catch of a deer symbolises unity and success in the ensuing year.

The festival was also held devoid of clashes that had characterised the festival in recent years which marred its beauty.

It also drew crowd from far and near who were anxious of witnessing the colourful festivals in the Central Region.

NeenyiGhartey VII affirmed that the provision of a modern market would also help boost the local economy.

He also appealed to the government to improve access roads in the area due to the expansion nature of the Winnebatownship as a result of the presence of the University of Education, Winneba.

He commended the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander AfenyoMarkin for his contribution towards the development of the area.

He noted that, the MP had initiated and completed the construction of a number of facilities in the constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NeenyiGhartey further commended the government for the construction of a landing beach in the area, explaining that, work on the project was progressing smoothly.

He stated that, the completion of the landing site would enhance fishing activities in the area.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in her address, commended the chiefs and people for organising the festival in a peaceful atmosphere.

She indicated that, the Aboakyir Festival was one of the unique festivals in the region.

She said, the festival had the key of opening up the local economy and also bring in the needed investors for the economic transformation of Efffutu and the Central Region in general.

She expressed the government's commitment towards the development of the region and called on residents to support that agenda.