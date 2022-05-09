Somalia: NISA Kills Al-Shabaab Members in Gedo Region

GARBAHAREY [SMN] - NISA forces, particularly the Duufaan brigade, killed members of Al-Shabaab in a premeditated operation in Gedo region near the Kenyan border on Sunday.

The incident took place in Barwaqo area between Beled-Hawo and Garbaharey districts in the region, according to NISA officials.

The officials added that the slain members, whose number was not disclosed, intended to attack them on the road, but were prevented from doing so.

Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the NISA claims.

The situation is now calm, and NISA troops have reportedly reached Beled-Hawo twon.