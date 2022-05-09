Zimbabwe: Ex-Malawi Leader Visits Hwange

FORMER Malawi president Joyce Banda is in Zimbabwe to preside over a groundbreaking ceremony for a community project targeting hundreds of villagers in Hwange's Msuna area along the Zambezi River.

The Southern African Development Initiators invited her so that Zimbabwe can learn from Malawian humanitarian projects she is involved in for communities, targeting women, girls and the less-privileged.

Msuna is located on the mouth of the Deka River where it joins the Zambezi River in Hwange district.

Here, climate change affected livelihoods of hundreds of villagers who used to depend on fishing before the pools dried up, and are now slowly venturing into horticulture and citrus production as alternative economic activities.

SADI will set up fish ponds while land has been identified for a pilot irrigation project for the community.

Mrs Banda will visit Msuna for groundbreaking of the project today.

She was welcomed by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo at Victoria Falls International Airport in the morning before touring the Victoria Falls in the afternoon.

The visit is also a perfect present for women in Matabeleland North and the country as a whole, as Mrs Banda took time to wish them a Happy Mothers' Day, which was celebrated worldwide yesterday.

In an interview at the airport, she commended President Mnangagwa and his Malawi counterpart President Lazarus Chakwera for initiating programmes aimed at uplifting lives of citizens.

She said governments alone could not do enough, hence the need for involvement of private sector and civic society among others.

"We are here in Victoria Falls on the invitation of the Southern Africa Development Initiators," said Mrs Banda.

"This is an organisation that is going to be launching a rural transformation programme targeting women and girls.

"This is what I have done all my adult life, people look at me and what they see most is not having been President of Malawi, but the work that I have done at grassroots with those that we consider the lower level and underprivileged."

Mrs Banda said rural transformation was a noble cause, especially considering that a majority of girls struggle to access basic needs like health and education.

"It is not realistic for us to expect governments no matter how rich they are, to address all the problems that we face as human beings because the task is enormous," she said.

"Therefore, it is for us, those who have ability, to do the little we can, pull our resources together to help reach those that are underprivileged.

"Right now 40 million girls are not in school in the whole of Africa and 135 million in the whole world."

The former leader recently attended the inter-generational conference in Malawi for young and elderly women which sought to find solutions to humanitarian problems.

"We should be prepared to join hands with the younger generation," she said.

"It's a pleasure for me to be back in the country that I consider home as well. It's a beautiful country. It's my calling whether I am in Malawi, Zambia or Zimbabwe, I am at home. But I am truly grateful that I was invited.

"This is Mothers' Day and let me wish all women of Zimbabwe and the world a Happy Mothers' Day. All mothers deserve a better life. I am grateful that a younger generation of Zimbabwean men and women, has taken the responsibility to do something about the situation of people at grassroots and it's my pleasure to be here to join them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Banda said Zimbabwe and Malawi shared a lot in common with their Presidents doing the best they can to look not only on the political diplomacy, but also the economic by creating conducive environments.

Minister Moyo said Matabeleland North was leveraging on opportunities in tourism, agriculture, mining and water which were attracting other partners for development.

"The province is grateful to all partners who have come on board to develop projects such as irrigation schemes and to have former President of Malawi come to Victoria Falls and Matabeleland North means a lot because she is will officiating at a ground breaking of an irrigation project initiated by SADI," he said.

"We are very happy and we welcome her, as we thank the Second Republic for allowing her to come to our province for development."

From Hwange, Mrs Banda will proceed to Bulawayo where she will stay tonight before connecting to Harare for a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa tomorrow.