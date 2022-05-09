Zimbabwe: Castle Tankard Show Lives Up to Billing

A bumper crowd attended this year's edition of the Castle Tankard horse race held at Borrowdale Race Course.

The event, which started around mid-morning, was characterised by pomp and fanfare as imbibers got real value for their money.

Beer prices were slashed, which saw merry-makers having fun from start to finish.

The biggest event of the day was the Castle Tankard after party which saw Alick Macheso, Winky D and Enzo Ishall alternating under one stage.

Winky D, who was the last performer, put up a scintillating performance, which saw the fans joining him in sing-along.

The singer left an indelible mark at the show.

Macheso had a good day in office as he put up a flawless act, which left fans clamouring for more as he churned out hit after hit.

His dancers complemented him well and it was evident he came well prepared for the event where he has become a regular feature.

Not to be outdone was Enzo Ishall who warmed up the stage with a polished act.

The 'Magate' hit-maker also paid tribute to the late Soul Jah Luv during his performance.