South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 9, 2022

Cape Town —

Patients, Policeman Shot Dead at Cape Town Hospital

Two patients were killed and a policeman shot in the head at New Somerset Hospital by a 40-year-old suspect who was escorted to the hospital for medical attention and who was being discharged. A 32-year-old police officer from the Sea Point police station, who was guarding another suspect, was robbed of his firearm and shot in the head while two patients nearest to the suspect in the ward were also shot and killed. The incident took place on Saturday evening. SAPS officials on the scene quickly arrested the man.

Hillary Gardee's Suspected Killers to Appear In Court

Three suspects in the killing of Hillary Gardee, daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary general Godrich Gardee, will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court today under the watchful eye of EFF members. The prime suspect is a 39-year-old who was formerly a Student Representative Council president at Wits University with strong links to the ruling African National Congress. At her funeral on Saturday, her father Godrich Gardee said Hillary "had been failed by the country's silence on kidnappings".

Cape Town Third Best City In the World!

Cape Town has been judged the third best city in the world, according to The Telegraph newspaper. The competition was fierce and Barcelona took top spot while Sydney came second with judges praising its low emissions and 'stress-free vibes'. Portugal's Lisbon and Italy's Venice complete the top five. The blemish to Cape Town's beauty is its high crime rate.