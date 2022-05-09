Sudan: South Darfur - Military in Hunt for Kalma Camp Killers

Nyala — The South Darfur State Security Committee has announced the formation of an emergency room, after three civilians were killed and other injured when gunmen opened fire in Kalma camp for the displaced, near the South Darfur capital of Nyala.

The State Security Committee said in a statement that unidentified people in two Land Cruisers opened fire on a group of men on a football field in Kalma, killing two of them, and wounding others.

The perpetrators headed south towards Wadi Nyala and shot another person dead.

The statement indicated that the State Security Committee held an emergency meeting that extended for hours to evaluate the incident and follow up on information about the perpetrators, according to the testimony of witnesses, to arrest them as soon as possible and bring them to justice. The committee announced the formation of a special emergency room and the deployment of military forces in the area to track down the perpetrators.