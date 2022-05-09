South Sudan: Seminar to Nationals in Juba and Its Environs

Asmara, 08 May 2022 - The Presidential Advisor and Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Yemane Gebreab conducted a seminar to nationals in Juba and its environs, South Sudan focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional as well as global developments.

At the seminar conducted yesterday, 07 May, Mr. Yemane gave an extensive briefing on the Eritrean struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty for the last 60 years, as well as on strong resilience against all external hostilities, and stated that priority is being given to addressing challenges and ensuring regional peace and security.

Indicating that the progress and development of nations and societies are not only the responsibility of governments but also of citizens, Mr. Yemane explained the role and contribution of Eritreans inside and outside the country and called on them to reinforce organizational capacity.

The participants on their part commending for the briefing they were provided expressed readiness to reinforce contribution and participation in national development drives as well in national affairs.