Somalia: El-Wak MPs Cleared to Join New Parliament After Dispute

MOGADISHU [SMN] - A statement from the Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia Sheikh Aden Madobe stated that a decision has been taken in the dispute over the election of members of parliament in the Gedo region.

The speaker said that the MPs from the Elwak district were elected in accordance with the election process of the Federal Indirect Election Implementation Committee [FEIT].

The statement added that Garbaharey MPs were not elected illegally and without the authorization of the Jubaland state election commission [SEIT].

The decision came hours after Jubaland leader Ahmed Madobe arrived in Mogadishu, where the election of the president is set to take place on May 15.