South Africa: Do Not Pay to Jump the Queue

9 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the new round of applications for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant being opened, the South African Post Office (Sapo) has urged applicants not to pay bribes to self-appointed queue marshals outside its branches to be taken to the front of the queue.

"The post office advises beneficiaries not to consider paying such bribes. Paying or soliciting a bribe constitutes criminal activity," Sapo said on Monday.

The Sapo has urged applicants to use the option that allows beneficiaries to collect their grant at any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave supermarket.

This option is available on https://srd.sassa.gov.za and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) can be contacted at 0800 601 011.

"Any individual who used his or her phone to apply only for their own grant and chooses the post office as a collection point, can indicate when they apply that they would like to withdraw their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Checkers, Shoprite or Usave supermarket.

"Beneficiaries who share a cell phone to apply for the grant can only collect the grant from a post office branch. Customers who receive the R350 COVID relief grant often visit the post office to check whether there is any money for them. This is not necessary, they can check online by clicking on https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status," Sapo said.

The post offices has two separate queues, one for customers who receive the COVID-19 grant and one for other transactions.

This ensures the shortest possible waiting time for all customers.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X