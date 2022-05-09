Africa: Banyana Banyana Have Africa Women Cup of Nations Win in Their Sights

analysis

Now that Banyana know their Africa Women Cup of Nations opponents, the coach can begin plotting a path to the title.

In spite of a perennial dominance of the regional Cosafa Cup, the South African women's football team are still on the hunt for an elusive Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) title.

During the last edition in 2018, Desiree Ellis's side missed out on the crown by the skin of their teeth. They went down 4-3 to Nigeria, on penalties. The team's only consolation was that, by finishing as runners-up, they sealed their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup appearance in 2019.

For the 2022 edition they have again been pitted against the Nigerians, whom they managed to beat in the 2018 group phase, before the Super Falcons soared when it mattered the most.

Now, Banyana Banyana have an opportunity to exact some revenge over their sworn rivals since the tournament draw on 29 April. They also have to contend with Botswana and Burundi - both making their debut at the continental showpiece.

"Well, we always knew the draw was not going to be easy. Nigeria, the defending champions and multiple winners, always bring their A game and know what...