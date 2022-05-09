Africa: Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars At AU Base in Somalia

6 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Al-Shabaab has launched a mortar attack on a Burundian military base in the village of Miirtaqawo near El Baraf in the Middle Shabelle region.

Miirtaqwa residents said a number of mortar shells hit the base, which is home to Burundian troops serving under the African Union transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The Burundian troops had responded to the shelling of their camp.

The exact number of casualties is not yet known, as there has been no word from either side on the exact number of casualties.

Al-Shabaab's attack on the Miirtaqwa base comes as Al-Shabaab fighters launched a deadly attack on a Burundian military base in El-Baraf, Middle Shabelle region on March 3.

Al-Shabaab claims to have killed 173 Burundian soldiers.

