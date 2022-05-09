Kenyan Deaflympics Team Given Vip Treatment in Doha Transit

Doha — Kenya's deputy ambassador to Qatar Washington Oloo has encouraged Team Kenya for the ongoing Deaflympics to aim nothing short of gold.

Oloo was speaking at the Hamad International Airport in Doha when he paid a courtesy call to the team of 20, who were on transit to Caxias do Sul, Brazil to join the rest of the delegation participating in the games.

The team was accorded a VIP treatment at the Doha Embassy lounge as they waited for their 3 Hours layover.

"As Kenyans we aim nothing less than gold, we all agree that, you go compete well, we are praying for you that you represent our country well," Oloo urged the team.

"During the 2019 World Athletics Championships held here in Doha, Kenya performed exemplary well, and people here in Doha love Kenyan athletes, we are looking forward to receiving you with more gold medals, we wish you all the best in Deaflympics and we will be cheering you on," Oloo said.

The team that includes Team Doctors and Team Managers are the last batch to depart after golfers who were led by star Isaac Makoha.

With Qatar set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December, Ambassador Oloo said that a lot of Kenyans have expressed interest to come watch live the global extravaganza.

"I wish our very own Harambee Stars was playing in the World Cup but it's a good experience for us Kenyans to lean, so I am hoping that some of the players will get a chance to view the matches," Oloo added.