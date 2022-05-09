Kenya: "I Promised a Show and Delivered!" - Super Omanyala Lights Up Kasarani With Blitzing 100m Victory

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala lit up the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, and not even President Uhuru Kenyatta could watch it seated as he blazed to a 9.85secs World Lead victory in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday evening.

Aptly lined up as the final event of the day, Omanyala shook off the gremlins of a faulty start to blaze to victory, edging out Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley who timed 9.92secs.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs who was scheduled to line up as part of a 'super three' with Omanyala and Kerley did not line up for the start as he was ruled out after suffering a bout of food poisoning.

The Olympic champion was said to have been taken ill last night and couldn't recover well and in time for the race.

When the eight however lined up for the show-stopper at 5:55pm, the whole stadium, including the VIP dias that had President Kenyatta and former premier Raila Odinga, were on their feet.

The first start was adjudged to have been faulty and the athletes were recalled back to baseline, with kerley having already bolted up almost 50m ahead.

When they came back, it was Omanyala who went off the blocks at lightning speed, picking up momentum after raising his head high on the 50m mark. He blazed through to a world leading time to send the whole stadium crazy.

"I promised a show and I delivered. Today I just wanted to win. The time was not very important but I am also thankful that I set a good time. The crowd played their role and they charged me to go for it. I am really pleased with this performance," an excited Omanyala said.

Kerley who finished second said; "It was a pretty good race. Not the best result I would have wished for but I am thankful to have come and raced here. I want to come to Nairobi again because the atmosphere today was really great."

Isiah Young of the USA was third in a season's best time of 10.13secs.