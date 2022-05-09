Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Worried By Caps United's Poor Form

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe admitted his side's continued poor run of form was now a concern after watching his players put on another lifeless display to succumb to a third successive Castle Lager Premiership football defeat with a crushing 3-0 loss against FC Platinum at Mandava on Saturday.

Walter Musona opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a deflected free-kick before Hagiazo Magaya doubled the lead two minutes.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya took the match further beyond Caps United reach with the third goal from a fine header in the 42nd minute before FC Platinum held on for a dominant win.

CAPS United coach Chitembwe was not happy with the way his players applied themselves during the match and admitted it's going to be hard to raise the players' confidence levels.

"It wasn't good at all. We were very slow in this first half, the body language was just pathetic, but I thought we tried hard to fight back in the second half but they (FC Platinum) defended well," Chitembwe said after the match.

"I don't know what was the reason for the lack of concentration for such a crucial game? Now it's going to be a lot of work to try raising the players confidence."

The defeat came after a chaotic week for CAPS United in which they fired three players for masterminding a player striker which almost led to a boycott of their match against Cranborne Bullets last week.

And on Saturday their season continued to go from bad to worse with another chastening loss at Mandava which leaves them 10th on the log on 17 points and trailing leaders Dynamos, who have a game in hand by 12 points

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was elated with the victory after last week's loss on the road against Herentals.

"I am thrilled by the fact that we managed to beat CAPS United for the first time at Mandava Stadium. It's a good improvement from the defeat last weekend," Mapeza said.

"At this point, I am praying that they work hard and remain focused to keep grinding good results both at home and away."

Mapeza's charges, who are seeking a fourth successive Premier Soccer League title are now fourth on the log on 22 points.

Meanwhile Chicken Inn wasted a good opportunity to close the gap between them and leaders Dynamos after being held to a goalless draw against Herentals. -- ZimSportLive.