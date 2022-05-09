Zimbabwe: Moms Pampered With Gifts This Mothers' Day

People from all walks of life yesterday celebrated Mothers' Day in different ways, with some mothers being pampered with gifts and taken out for a special lunch or dinner, while others were showered with presents.

Social media platforms were awash with pictures of people showing off how they spent the day with their mothers and showing the whole world what they would have done on the special day.

UN Women in Zimbabwe, on its twitter handle, said: "Happy Mothers' Day to all the mothers in Zimbabwe and around the world. We thank you for all the tremendous contributions you make every day towards accelerating a better and equal world for all."

UN Women Zimbabwe works towards strengthening the capacity of rural women, providing them with skills in entrepreneurship and business management.

It aims at giving women greater opportunities to access financial resources, markets and aim for women to have access and control over means of production and resources.

Outgoing Zanu PF national youth executive member Cde Tendai Chirau also took to social media to thank his wife for the support she gives him despite the difficulties that comes with politics.

"Happy Mothers' Day to my wife and the mother of my children. It is not easy to live with a politician, but you have pulled through," he said.

Musician Nox Guni also took to social media to mention special love he received from his mother and wife.

"Happy Mothers' Day to all the mothers out there! "You are very special to mankind. Happy Mothers' Day to the woman who raised me into the man I am today. No one can ever replace you. Same goes for my mother-in-law. Thank you for giving birth to my queen," he said.

Specifically to his wife, Guni wrote: "Happy Mothers' Day to my wife, Achihoro. I appreciate all the things you have had to sacrifice for me. I appreciate you more than what you think. I know we argue sometimes, but that doesn't mean I don't appreciate and love you more than you could ever know."

A Harare woman, Ms Marvellous Mwale, said Mothers' Day was important and she often took time to shower her mother and grandmother with luxuries.

"Today (yesterday) is a very important day as I reflect on the thick and thin that my parents, especially my mother, went through to raise me," she said.

"I make sure that I shower them with goodies to express how important they are in my life."