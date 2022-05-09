South Africa: Dubai Tournament Presents New Opportunity for SA Women's Cricket

analysis

The FairBreak Invitational tournament has attracted talented cricketers globally and hopes to uplift women's cricket.

South Africa's leading women's cricket players have another chance to hone skills and make extra cash in Dubai in a unique tournament, highlighting the growing popularity of the women's game.

The FairBreak Invitational tournament kicked off on 4 May. The six-team T20 women's tournament, in its inaugural year, is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament is only two weeks long, with the final and third-place playoff matches scheduled for 15 May.

The event was conceptualised to create a "global movement to promote equality for all". Women's cricket has been growing steadily, and the recently concluded Women's 50-over World Cup in Australia gained attraction from all corners of the world, with many calling for more awareness to be given to women's cricket.

South Africa's participation

Ninety women from 36 countries make up the list of participants for the six teams at the invitational - 40 from International Cricket Council (ICC) full members and 50 from associate members. This makes it one of the most globally representative cricket tournaments in the world.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki said this is "another...