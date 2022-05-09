South Africa: The Rose of Soweto Dingaan Thobela On a Mission to Unearth New Champions

analysis

Boxing legend Dingaan Thobela visits mentor Norman Hlabane and reflects on a great career and the future.

A ripple of excitement fills the Hands of Stone Boxing Academy gym in Central Western Jabavu in Soweto when trainer Norman Hlabane walks in with a familiar figure - former world lightweight boxing champion Dingaan Thobela, aka The Rose of Soweto.

But the buzzing youngsters hold back from approaching their hero.

"Bra Norman is a strict man and discipline comes first when you work with him," Thobela explains, as Hlabane turns away a youth who had randomly walked into the gym claiming to be a future champion.

Thobela and Hlabane have enjoyed something of a son-father relationship since 1983, when they first started working together.

"My father realised I liked fighting, just like him. So he spoke to his friend, Bra Norman [Hlabane], to rope me in at his gym as one of his amateur fighters," recalls the champ, who originally dreamt of being a kung fu fighter like his idol Bruce Lee.

Thobela was born Bongani Mahlangu but was renamed Dingaan by his paternal grandmother when he was a toddler.

Hlabane's Hands of Stone Boxing Academy is named in honour of the...