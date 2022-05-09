Somalia: UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack in Somalia

7 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an African Union Transition Mission base in the Middle Shabelle region, southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, which resulted in deaths and injuries of peacekeeping mission personnel from the Republic of Burundi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry affirmed its full solidarity with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, to achieve security and stability in the country.

Moreover, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Burundi and to the victims' families of this heinous crime, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X