Gambia: Cen-Sad Donates Medical Equipment to Gambia Government

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Friday 29, April 2022 signed an exchange note of medical supplies donated to the Government of The Gambia by the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD).

Minister Tangara received the donated items from H.E. Ibrahim Almoustapha, CEN-SAD Executive Secretary Councilor (Representative), at a ceremony held at the Banjul International airport. The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye was also present.

The donated medical equipment, which includes one mammography machine, five oxygen concentrators, five multi-parameter monitors, and ten gas refrigerators, were negotiated by the Honourable Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on the margins of CEN-SAD Summit held from 29 to 30 March 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

FM Tangara thanked CEN-SAD on behalf of the Government of The Gambia for promptly responding to the request, adding he is optimistic that in the future, Gambia will collaborate more to exchange best practices between CENSAD countries.

"I think experts from other countries can come and support other countries. I think that the exchange of best practices can go a long way in strengthening the ties between our countries," Dr. Tangara posited.

In handing over the medical equipment, the Director of Infrastructure at the Ministry of Health in Niger, Mr. Mamane Kiassa, thanked the Government of The Gambia for the warm welcome, adding that these are response equipment to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, also expressed utmost gratitude to CEN-SAD who continues to contribute and support The Gambia and many other countries in the sub region.

He said it is a great day for The Gambia, particularly women because most women need to screen regularly, which will help save a lot of lives. Dr. Bittaye reiterated that the equipment are essential ingredients to The Gambia's health sector, which will further strengthen the Ministry's ability to meet the health needs of the population.

The handing over ceremony was chaired by Foreign Ministry's Information officer, Ms. Ya Awa Touray.