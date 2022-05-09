Gambia: IEC Okays 5 Independent Candidates for Local Government By-Elections

6 May 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Five independent candidates have been accepted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to partake in the forthcoming council by-elections, pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act.

The IEC said the candidates have been duly nominated to contest in the local government by-elections of 14th May 2022.

The participation of independent candidates in elections continues to increase in the country.

The independent candidates are Sukai Sanyang, vying for Marakissa Ward, Abdul Wahaba Gaye vying for London Corner Ward, Sheikh Manka vying for London Corner Ward, Ousainou Allen vying for London Corner Ward, and Mariama Ndong vying for Bundung Six Junction Ward.

