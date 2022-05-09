Gambia: IEC Nominates 14 for 2022 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday, April 29, 2022 informed Foroyaa that they have endorsed the nomination of fourteen candidates for the upcoming local government by-elections scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022.

"Pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby informed the public that the following candidates have been duly nominated to contest in the Local Government by-elections of 14th May 2022," IEC's Director of Communications Pa Makan Khan told Foroyaa.

The electoral body will conduct the council by-elections in Marakissa Ward, Sanyang Ward, Bundung Six Junction Ward, and London Corner Ward.

In Sanyang Ward, Brikama Administrative Area, the following candidates were nominated: Lamin Bojang under the National People's Party (NPP) ticket and Botto Bojang under United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket.

In Marakissa Ward, Brikama Administrative Area, the following candidates were nominated: Seddy Nyassi under the National People's Party (NPP) ticket, Lamin Sambou under United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket, and Sukai Sanyang under an independent ticket.

In London Corner Ward, Kanifing Administrative Area, the following candidates were nominated: Agie Saptieu Jaye under the National People's Party (NPP) ticket, Modou Lamin Kujabi under the People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) ticket, Ousainou Camara under the United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket, Ousainou Allen under independent ticket, Sheikh Manka under independent ticket, and Abdul Wahaba Gaye under independent ticket.

In Bundung Six Junction Ward, Kanifing Administrative Area, the following candidates were nominated: Alieu B. Njie under National People's Party (NPP) ticket, Abubacarr Sillah under People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) ticket, and Mariama Ndong under independent ticket.