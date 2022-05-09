Gambia: Five Behind Bars As Police Recover Suspected Stolen Items

Acting on a tip off from concerned citizens, personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit rounded up five individuals including a woman, suspected of being in possession of alleged stolen properties.

Tairu Jallow, a 28-year-old Gambian and 18-year-old Ensa Camara, together with Adama Saidy of Sukuta Nema, Momodou Jallow and Isatou Bah, both Senegalese nationals residing in one compound in Sukuta, were nabbed with a Mercedes Benz and Golf taxis, with registration numbers KM 0312 D and BJL 0602 Q respectively.

After a thorough search of their vicinity, seven car batteries, twenty litres of gasoline, six big padlocks as well as another car battery with eight rolls of water pipes and one Gambian voters' card, one car key and 9,000 Guineans francs in 1,000 denominations, were found in the said vehicles.

The suspects are said to be cooperating with investigators for a possible recovery of more stolen properties as well as identifying the owners of the recovered properties.