Gambia: Absence of Judge Hampers Bob Keita's Rape Trial

The criminal trial involving one Bubacar Keita alias 'Bob Keita' has suffered another setback after the trial Judge Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow, failed to come to Court.

The Judge's absence according to the Clerk was that his driver did not pick him to come to work, because the driver did not come to work.

Bob faces a single charge of rape which he denied.

The case which has been ongoing for nearly a year now, has suffered series of delays. The prosecution has not concluded their case yet to allow the Defence to either open their defence or make a "no case to answer submission".

On the 28th of April 2022 which was the last adjourned date, the Judge failed to appear in Court with the excuse that he did night prayers and could not come. The case was scheduled for yesterday Wednesday 4th May 2022 at 10 am and Bob Keita was already seated before the time.

While sitting and waiting, the Court Clerk informed the Court that the Judge could not come to Court because his driver did not come to work to pick him.