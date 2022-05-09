Gambia: Absence of Judge Hampers Bob Keita's Rape Trial

7 May 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kemeseng Sanneh

The criminal trial involving one Bubacar Keita alias 'Bob Keita' has suffered another setback after the trial Judge Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow, failed to come to Court.

The Judge's absence according to the Clerk was that his driver did not pick him to come to work, because the driver did not come to work.

Bob faces a single charge of rape which he denied.

The case which has been ongoing for nearly a year now, has suffered series of delays. The prosecution has not concluded their case yet to allow the Defence to either open their defence or make a "no case to answer submission".

On the 28th of April 2022 which was the last adjourned date, the Judge failed to appear in Court with the excuse that he did night prayers and could not come. The case was scheduled for yesterday Wednesday 4th May 2022 at 10 am and Bob Keita was already seated before the time.

While sitting and waiting, the Court Clerk informed the Court that the Judge could not come to Court because his driver did not come to work to pick him.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X