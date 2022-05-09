Gambia: NPP to Contest All Council By-Elections Seats

7 May 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The National People's Party (NPP) will contest all the four wards in the upcoming local government by-elections scheduled on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The forthcoming by-elections will be conducted for the Marakissa Ward and Sanyang Ward at the Brikama Administrative Area, as well as London Corner Ward and Bundung Six Junction Ward at the Kanifing Administrative Area.

Pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) informed the public that the following candidates have been duly nominated to contest in the Local Government by-elections of 14th May 2022.

The NPP nominated candidates are Alieu B. Njie for Bundung Six Junction Ward, Agie Saptieu Jaye for London Corner Ward, Seddy Nyassi for Marakissa Ward, and Lamin Bojang for Sanyang Ward.

The NPP contested forty seats in the past parliamentary elections and won only eighteen seats. The ruling party has not won any seat in the Kanifing Administrative Area.

In the Brikama Administrative Area, which has the highest number of seats, the President's party was able to win only a seat, which is the Old Yundum constituency.

