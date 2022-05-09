Liberia: Kokoyah Residents Hail MNG Gold for Clinic Construction and Reconstruction of Vocational and Technical School in the District

Kokoyah — Residents of Kokoyah have praised the management of the Turkish Mining Company, MNG Gold, for the ongoing reconstruction of the technical and vocational school after it was destroyed by fire three days after its handing over to the community in 2019, and the completion of the clinic.

The construction of the clinic was completed after Mr. Cem Koray Yağcı, the longest-serving General Manager of the company, committed to dedicating the clinic and school to the residents of the neighborhood before the start of the next academic year.

The ongoing work on the school, which has more than 90 classrooms and other offices, is progressing rapidly, FrontPageAfrica tour of the facility has established.

According to the request from the community, MNG Gold has given the contract for re-construction of the school to local construction company and also provided them with extra bonus for finalizing of the construction before the deadline .

The rapid pace on the facilities has prompted Kokoyah residents to appreciate the company, particularly the general manager for the level of concern shown to them.

Jerry Fokpah, a resident of Dean's Town, said: "We can't wait for our children to enroll at the school next year. We are pleased with the level of work that is being done. We want to laud the management of the company for being farsighted."

On the other hand, MNG Gold employee Michael Thompson says, "General Manager Cem Koray YAĞCI, is not only investing and helping the community but also helping for Liberians future, career and development. Thanks to our general manager, at peace in a foreign investment, I and many of my Liberian colleagues are now working as managers in critical executive and decision-making positions for the company."

The ongoing reconstruction of the cost has caused the company over US$1.7 million United States dollars, according to the company's superintendent Eugine Kollie.

He told FrontPageAfrica that the company deemed it necessary to immediately embark on the reconstruction of the school after the 2019 fire incident because of its need to provide an environment where children of Kokoyah will have an opportunity to seek higher education.

Kollie said besides the school reconstruction, the company will in the next few months dedicate a modern clinic to residents of the community to create easy access to residents to seek healthcare.

Kollie also said that the clinic, which costs a little over 415, 000 United States dollars, was not part of the Memorandum of Understanding that the company signed with the community.

"The company saw the need to construct the clinic because it saw it expedient," Kollie said.