Namibia: Kudus, Wanderers Set the Pace

FNB Kudus remained at the top of the log in the Rugby Premier League, while FNB Wanderers maintained their challenge, but FNB Western Suburbs and FNB Grootfontein dropped off the pace after suffering defeats on Saturday.

At Walvis Bay, Kudus chalked up their fourth successive victory of the season with a 31-6 win against FNB Reho Falcon.

Kudus scored a total of five tries to pick up a bonus point, with fullback Aston Mukwilongo, right wing Zane Williams, centre Justin Newman, hooker Jarren Koning and substitute back Michael Hummel all touching down, while flyhalf Aurelio Plato added three conversions.

The victory sees Kudus remaining at the top of the log on 19 points, while Wanderers moved up to second place on 16 points after beating Western Suburbs 45-10 at the Wanderers field in Pionierspark.

In a high intensity match of terrific attacks and defence by both sides, Wanderers emerged comfortable winners, scoring six tries to one, but the match was closer than the score suggests and had Suburbs taken their chances it could have been a much tighter finish.

Wanderers came out attacking from the start and took an early lead when centre Bredell Wessels crashed over for a converted try after only two minutes.

Suburbs immediately counterattacked but knocked the ball on with the try-line gaping, while flyhalf Bronwen Willemse hit the post with a penalty attempt after 10 minutes.

Wanderers flyhalf Andre van der Berg succeeded with a 45m penalty to put them 10-0 ahead, but Suburbs once again squandered a scoring chance through a dropped pass in the backline.

Suburbs finally opened their account through a Willemse penalty, and continued to pound away at Wanderers' line, but Wanderers wing Nandi Karuuombe turned defence into attack when he snatched up a loose ball close to his try line and ran 80m to dive over in the right hand corner.

Van der Berg added a great conversion from the touchline to put them 17-3 ahead and when hooker Obert Nortje crashed over from a forward maul for another converted try, Wanderers were well ahead at 24-3.

Suburbs, however, refused to give up, and their resolve was rewarded when right wing Morgan Esterhuizen went over in the corner, with Willemse adding a great conversion form the touchline.

Wanderers immediately struck back and with eighthman Christo van der Merwe creating an overlap in the backline, rightwing Ryan Coetzee charged over for another converted try to put Wanderers 31-10 ahead at the half time break.

Suburbs attacked for all their worth in the second half, but once again wasted some scoring opportunities through handling errors, while Wanderers took their chances.

Centre Bredell Wessels went over for his second try from a second phase attack, while flyhalf Van der Berg completed a great display when he cut through the backline for a try and added the conversion, for a 100 percent kicking success rate, as Wanderers eased to a comprehensive victory.

Unam moved up to third place on 14 points after beating United 35-14 at the Unam Stadium.

Unam scored five tries through eighthman Oderich Mouton (two), fullback Aljarreau Zaahl, centre Alcino Izaacks and left wing Shareave Titus, while flyhalf Delron Brandt converted all five.

United scored two tries through centre JD Nel and flanker Naude Neethling, while scrumhalf Oela Blaauw converted both.

Rehoboth Rugby Club, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season with a thrilling 24-22 home victory against Grootfontein, after leading 7-3 at half time.

Rehoboth scored four tries through hooker Delano Coetzee, and replacement backs Chase Diergaardt, Bayern Bayer and Geraldo Beukes, while the latter and scrumhalf Miguel Busch each added a conversion.

Grootfontein scored three tries through eighthman Johannes Luttig, flanker Oliver Mouton, and lock Martinus Nekundi, while centre Dehan Reynders added two conversions and a penalty.

Grootfontein now move down to fourth on the log on 11 points, along with Suburbs, while Rehoboth are sixth on six points.