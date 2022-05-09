Namibia: Nekongo Replaces Jooste in National Assembly

PRESIDENT Geingob has appointed Swapo Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo as a member of the National Assembly.

This comes after the resignation of former public enterprises minister Leon Jooste in March.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari confirmed the appointment this morning.

Hengari explained that the resignation of Jooste resulted in a vacancy in the National Assembly, and as per the Swapo 2019 electoral college list, deputy transport and works minister Veikko Nekundi moved up one place, leaving Nekongo as next in line to join the National Assembly.

Therefore, Nekongo will take Jooste's position in the National Assembly, he added.