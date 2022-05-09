South Africa: Police Investigating Multiple Murders in Khayelitsha

Organised crime detectives in the Western Cape have opened murder dockets for investigation following the murder of five yet-to-be identified men, who were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.

A sixth person died at a medical facility.

"Reports from the scene indicate police were called out to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Street in Site C after 20:00 on Sunday evening, where they found the bodies of the five victims who had been shot.

"A sixth person, who had been rushed to hospital, was certified dead on arrival," said Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

She said organised crime detectives were hard at work busy with an investigation, which was initiated immediately.

"Details of the deceased persons are currently being determined," she said.