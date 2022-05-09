South Africa: Second Chance Matric Programme May/June Exams Commence

The Department of Basic Education's Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams have commenced today in 5 236 exam centres nationwide.

More than 290 680 people will rewrite their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the extended Senior Certificate (SC) exams from today.

The candidates had written matric exams in 2021 and previous years but did not attain the full requirements of the qualification.

"If at first you don't succeed, there is still a second chance. Candidates are advised to locate their exam centres days before they're due to write. Avoid frustration - don't leave this off until the day of the exam," the department said.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the SC.

The benefits of the Second Chance Programme include:

Learners are able to meet the requirements of the NSC or SC and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.

Increased learner retention.

Increased computer skills, job opportunities and career pathing.

Learners are able to access bursary opportunities for further studies.