South Africa: Second Chance Matric Programme May/June Exams Commence

9 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Basic Education's Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams have commenced today in 5 236 exam centres nationwide.

More than 290 680 people will rewrite their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the extended Senior Certificate (SC) exams from today.

The candidates had written matric exams in 2021 and previous years but did not attain the full requirements of the qualification.

"If at first you don't succeed, there is still a second chance. Candidates are advised to locate their exam centres days before they're due to write. Avoid frustration - don't leave this off until the day of the exam," the department said.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the SC.

The benefits of the Second Chance Programme include:

Learners are able to meet the requirements of the NSC or SC and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.

Increased learner retention.

Increased computer skills, job opportunities and career pathing.

Learners are able to access bursary opportunities for further studies.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X