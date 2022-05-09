Namibia: UDF Prodigal Son Ditches Republican Party

Walvis Bay — Former Swakopmund local authority councillor Elifas Khoaseb and more than 350 people have ditched the Republican Party after a brief stint to re-join the United Democratic Front.

Khoaseb, who is one of the founding members of UDF, left the party in 2020 to stand as the Swakopmund local authority candidate for RP.

Several members of the party followed him, although they had not resigned officially like Khoaseb.

When asked why he initially left UDF, Khoaseb last week said his decision was personal.

"I am back at my party. I didn't say a lot when I left, so I am also not going to say why I returned. However, I am willing and ready to prove my commitment to the party, and will work hard for the party," Khoaseb said.

He told New Era that after standing as a candidate for RP, he realised he made a mistake and started to reapply to UDF.

"I am one of the founding members of UDF but left for personal reasons, but it was important for me to return to the party again," he explained.

UDF president Aphius Auchab last week said Khoaseb is a veteran when it comes to UDF; hence, people listen to him.

"He made a mistake of leaving the party because of internal squabbles. However, he is back, and we are building on it. What I can say at this stage is change is coming step by step. Some people do not like change, but we are in the process of transforming the party, as the political landscape is changing. We are welcoming all our former members back to the party," Auchab said.