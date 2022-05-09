Namibia: Bus Driver Fatally Shoots Suspected Thief

A Walvis Bay bus driver is expected to appear in court today on a charge of murder after he shot and killed a suspected thief he caught breaking into his parked bus.

The suspected thief has been identified as 30-year-old Iyambo Lazarus.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in Kuisebmond, according to the police.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba of the Namibian police in Erongo said the 55-year-old driver allegedly arrived at his house around 01h30, whereupon he locked the bus to get coffee.

"The driver was supposed to pick up factory workers at around 04h00, and decided to have coffee while waiting for them to knock off. He heard some strange noise outside, and went out to investigate," Shapumba explained.

The bus driver then found three suspects, who had already opened the bus by then.

Two of the suspects were inside the bus, while the third was standing at one of the doors.

"Two of the men ran away when they saw the bus driver, but the deceased remained and attacked the driver with an unknown object. As a result, the driver shot the suspect in the abdomen. The deceased allegedly ran a distance before he fell to the ground and died."

According to Shapumba, the driver turned himself in at the Kuisebmond police station, where he was charged with murder.