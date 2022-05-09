Kenya: Leave Me Alone, Odinga Tells Journalists as His Running Mate Interviews Begin

9 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for a meeting at the Serena Hotel, where interviews for his running mate were underway.

"Leave me alone," Odinga told journalists who sought his comment on the ongoing process, and the exit of Governor Alfred Mutua, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader who ditched Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Azimio La Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju told journalists "We will answer all your questions shortly."

Odinga's Campaign Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo told journalists Odinga was scheduled for a major rally in Kajiado later Monday afternoon.

