Kenya: Tumefukuzwa Azimio, Mutua Says on Joining Ruto's Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi — After days of lamenting over the original coalition contract signed with Azimio, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua led his troops out Monday, declaring "we have joined Kenya Kwanza."

Mutua said "the frustrations in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition are too much and we have to move out."

"We have joined Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto and this is where we feel safe," he told a news conference.

Mutua says he made the decision after Azimio failed to make public the coalition agreement signed with affiliate parties, despite his threat to file a case in court.

Since last week, Mutua has been complaining about what he described as 'mistrust' in the Azimio coalition of President Uhuru Kenyatta and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

"As you can see, tumefukuzwa Azimio, (we have been kicked out of Azimio)," he said, "you cannot sign a contract and no one gives it to you," he said.

The news of Mutua joining Kenya Kwanza was first broken by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula on Twitter.

Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA's assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera-- Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) May 8, 2022

Also threatening to quit Azimio is Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka whose troops led by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, vowed to walk away if the former Vice President is not named Raila's running mate.

"Let us be clear," Wambua said Sunday, "we will leave, there is no question about it. Kalonzo must be Raila's running mate."

Interestingly, Wambua is part of a panel of eminent persons conducting interviews for 11 candidates shortlisted for the job with results due out Tuesday.