Kenya: Tuju Says "Mutua Is a Liar, We Won't Force Anyone to Be in Azimio"

9 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has dismissed Governor Alfred Mutua's exit from the alliance to join Kenya Kwanza, saying he is a 'liar.'

Azimio's Executive Director Raphael Tuju said the coalition "won't force anyone to stay."

"This is an association of the willing nobody will be forced to stay in a coalition or a marriage where they are not happy. If you insist on staying in a marriage where somebody doesn't want to be with you, you are likely to create more problems," he said hours after Mutua joined Kenya Kwanza where he was received by Deputy President William Ruto.

In leaving Azimio, Mutua accused its leadership of failing their promise of openness, claiming they had declined to make public an agreement signed with affiliate parties which is deposited with the Registrar of Political parties.

Mutua had threatened to move to court, to compel the Registrar of Political Parties to furnish the party with a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement.

Mutua questioned the motive behind denying his party a copy, also insinuating that there might be a fishy game being played.

"Some of the people who said that they needed this document we know that they were negotiating with the other side and they needed it for purposes of benchmarking. Since we knew that was going on there was no need to continue negotiating with them," Tuju said, adding that Azimio was not caught by surprise by Mutua's exit.

"You can't tell someone you want to leave a marriage because of a marriage certificate. They are lying to all of us," he added.

