Liberia: Lusinee Kamara Launches Nat'l Muslim Council Membership Drive

The Political Leader of the Opposition All Liberia Coalition Party ( ALCOP) Lusinee Kamara has launched the National Membership Drive of the National Muslim Council of Liberia.

Mr. Kamara praises the leadership of the National Muslim Council of Liberia for ensuring a lot of reforms with in the workings of the council.

"We are moving forward in the reform process of our religion, we all mean well for Islam", he said

Speaking during the launched of the membership drive, the ALCOP Political leader said he appreciated for the organizers describing the event as unique.

According to him, the membership of the Muslim Council is open to all individual and professional organizations.

He stressed the need for every member of the Muslim faith to put their money into the transformation of the Council and not to only focus on the granting of holiday.

Kamara told those of the Muslim faith that their activities towards mankind must be seen with in their communities across the country and it can only become realty through collective support of the council .

During the event, two strong Muslim scholars Imam Mohammed Passawy and Zainab Assaf called for religious tolerance.

Imam Mohammed Passawy told the gathering that to have a strong nation there must be a strong people stressing that unity and peace are key in moving a nation forward.

He said one of the major concerns for the Muslim should be how they can reach out to the larger society with the message of Islam.

According to him ,when the people of a nation lack trust of themselves they cannot do anything, indicating that it is through tolerance that will make Liberians to live as one people.

He emphasized that everyone must know their limits with in the country with no one crossing his or her limits.

For her part the Principal of Muslin Congress Zainab Assaf said the only way Liberia can be stable is through religious tolerance.

"We have to be tolerance, without tolerance sometimes causes conflict" she said.

Madam Assaf told the gathering that requesting for a holiday do not call for frightening but through a peaceful way noting that they of the Muslim faith need to understand that they are not alone with in the country.

She said the Liberian Government should include religious tolerance in school through the curriculum.

The Muslin Congress Principal said with religious tolerance placed into the curriculum, the students will get to know that there are other people who are of different religion by ensuing that the students must know how to respect others' faith, stressing that such understanding can be a reality through education.

She urged those of the Muslim faith to teach others by telling them the value of their religion. According to her, with such education, it will help to change the negative perception about the Muslim faith.

Also speaking on the objective of the program, the Co-head of the event, Kabah Trawally who said the event was intended to raise fund for the Council, indicating that basically, no institution can survive without funding.

He said instead of waiting on international funding, they decided to raise funds for the council in line with the reform process.

"We do not have to go to the rich people all the times, we have the population that we can get money from to undertake major projects like schools, hospitals", he said.