Liberia: Advance Academic Benefit for Formah District #7 Soon

-As ABML Concludes Tour Of Community Engagement In Bong

Bong Mines-A group of Bongese under the canopy "Association of Bong Miners Liberia (ABML)" Chapter has concluded a week-long tour in FormahDistrict#7, Lower Bong County.

The entity's visitation according to its President, Mr. Henry Carr, was intended to engage community members and local members of the association in the area to discuss the progress and challenges facing them as people within the area; as well as to make full payment for land to build an office for the Association in the County.

The Association of Bong Miners Liberia Chapter's President wasn't specific about the groundbreaking ceremony of the project and the subsequent construction of the office, but revealed that the association is working to begin the process very soon.

Moreover, the Association's visitation also witnessed a discussion with the administration of the Dayspring Christian University located in Kakata, Margibi County in other for the entity to establish its local branch within the Formah District.

President Carr believes that the establishment of the University's local branch within the Formah District will bring relief to Bongese living in that part of the County.

He further noted that the reason behind the establishment of the University branch is due to the many constraints and risks attached to residents leaving Bong Mines and traveling to Kakata City to attend classes.

The Association of Bong Miners Liberia Chapter's President further described the meeting with the administration of the University as successful, noting that the administration of the University is willing to establish its branch in Bong Mines.

Furthermore, the Association also concluded its week-long tour with donations of some relief items to fire disaster victims in Bong Mines, Lower Bong County.

The Association of Bong Miners Liberia Chapter's donation to the fire victims included 25kg bags of rice, gallons of vegetable oil and vita cube.

Responding, the fire victims lauded the leadership of ABML for the donation.

They are at the same time calling on the national government, eminent citizens, and other philanthropic organizations to help rebuild their damaged homes in the County.