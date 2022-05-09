Mozambique: Contractor Abandons Work On Five Schools in Nipepe

9 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A building contractor, in Nipepe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa, has abandoned the construction work on five schools although the government paid him for the jobs.

According to the Nipepe district administrator, Sergio Igua, interviewed by Radio Mozambique, the contractor received the funds and immediately left the district, without giving any information as to his whereabouts to the authorities.

Igua did not specify the amount of money received by contractor, or the total value of the building works.

He said that due to this situation, over 1,500 pupils are continuing to attend lessons "under precarious conditions".

